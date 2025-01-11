Élever Votre Espace Avec Les Nouveautés Élégantes de Favius

German design brand favius is giving us new reasons to spend time in our coziest living spaces with an expansion of its portfolio – a trio of remarkable pieces that blur the lines between architecture, art, and modern craftsmanship. As a continuation of its celebrated collaborations with Christian Haas, Hanne Willmann, and Studio Besau-Marguerre, favius introduces a fresh set of releases: a new coffee table that’s equal parts sculpture and statement by Haas, and two striking new colorways for existing designs by Willmann and Studio Besau-Marguerre. Each piece reflects favius’ commitment to quality and artistic expression, elevating contemporary interior spaces with an elegant aesthetic.

BOIA by Christian Haas: A Tactile Experience

The star of the lineup, BOIA by Christian Haas, is a coffee table that’s nothing short of a tactile experience. Made from three meticulously carved solid ash segments, BOIA feels as good as it looks. Its wood finish is open-pored lacquer, which highlights the wood’s natural grain and makes it as inviting to touch as it is to admire. With three contrasting metal legs in a coordinating powder-coated finish that seem to pierce the wood base, BOIA is topped with a translucent gray glass, creating a light, floating effect and revealing the table legs underneath. Available in three versatile colors, BOIA is designed to make a subtle yet impactful effect in the home.

Continued Elevation: FUNGI and SEDIMENT

favius continues to elevate its existing pieces, offering new hues to the already beloved FUNGI floor lamp by Hanne Willmann and SEDIMENT table by Studio Besau-Marguerre. The FUNGI lamp, now available in sky blue and wine red, is a harmonious blend of hand-blown glass and handmade ceramics. The semi-transparent, steel-gray glass lampshade offers a unique view of the ceramic base, creating a layered visual effect that’s both dramatic and understated.

Meanwhile, the SEDIMENT table is refreshed with a black finish and a Nero Marquina tabletop in both the coffee table and side table versions. This reimagined version offers a new take on marble, with alternating raw and polished stripes that evoke the visual texture of layered stone.

Philosophy and Craftsmanship

Each piece encapsulates favius’ philosophy of merging fine materials with top-tier craftsmanship and artistic detail. The entire collection is proudly crafted in Germany, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability and a vision of beauty that values longevity and ecological consideration. With these releases, favius makes a strong case for staying in and reveling in the cozy and elegant ambiance of your own home.

To learn more about the BOIA, FUNGI, and SEDIMENT products, visit favius.de.

Photography by Fabian Frinzel.

En tant que rédactrice en chef principale, Vy Yang est obsédée par la découverte de moyens de bien vivre + avec intention à travers le design. Elle partage probablement ce qu’elle trouve sur les stories Instagram. Vous pouvez également la trouver sur vytranyang.com.