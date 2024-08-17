Dyson Airwrap i.d.: Connected Styler for Automated Styling

Dyson has once again revolutionized the hair styling industry with the introduction of the Dyson Airwrap i.d. This innovative tool takes the beloved Airwrap to the next level by incorporating connectivity features, allowing for a personalized and automated styling experience.

The Dyson Airwrap has long been a favorite among hair enthusiasts, and the Airwrap i.d. takes it a step further by integrating connectivity into its design. Through the MyDyson app, users can input their hair profile, including expertise level, hair type, and length, allowing the Airwrap i.d. to automatically determine the optimal styling time for each strand of hair.

With the use of Bluetooth technology, the Airwrap i.d. seamlessly connects to the MyDyson app, enabling it to manage the entire styling process based on the user’s preferences. Multiple profiles can be saved on the app, making it convenient for families to share the device for styling purposes.

The app generates a customized styling routine, specifically tailored to the user’s hair type and preferences. It calculates the time needed to curl each strand, set the curl, and finish with a blast of cold air. Users can also adjust the settings as needed before starting the styling process.

One of the key differences between the Airwrap i.d. and its predecessors is the addition of a dedicated control button for initiating the styling process. Once activated, the Airwrap i.d. autonomously progresses through each styling step, stopping automatically once the process is complete, allowing users to repeat the process across their entire head.

The Airwrap i.d. comes with 19 different accessories, including a redesigned barrel that features a conical shape for creating defined curls and lifting the hair away from the scalp for added volume. Additionally, a new concentrator attachment with a narrow air outlet is included to provide precise airflow for smoother hair styling.

Several bundles will be available for purchase, each containing an Airwrap i.d. along with six different accessories suited for various hair types. In addition to the standard accessories, users can also purchase extra attachments, with a total of 17 additional options available. It’s important to note that the automated styling sequence is only compatible with the specific barrels provided with the Airwrap i.d.

Scheduled for release in October 2024, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. will retail for €549 in three different color options, catering to a wide range of preferences.

In addition to the Airwrap i.d., Dyson is introducing a new line of hair care products under the Chitosan brand. Derived from mushroom-based formulas, these products combine soluble silicones for enhanced hair care benefits.

The Chitosan range is designed to address specific hair types rather than desired styling outcomes, offering options for straight, fine, wavy, thick, and curly/coily hair. The range includes a styling cream and serum, with the packaging designed to dispense the correct amount of product without leaving hair feeling greasy or sticky.

Despite the premium pricing of Dyson’s hair care products, the quality and effectiveness of the Chitosan line make them a worthwhile investment. The styling cream and serum are priced at €59 each, with refills available for €54 and a travel-sized option for €19. These products will be available at Dyson Stores starting on August 26 and at Sephora locations from September 2.

Overall, Dyson’s foray into the beauty industry with the Airwrap i.d. and Chitosan hair care range showcases the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality in the realm of hair styling. By combining cutting-edge technology with premium ingredients, Dyson continues to set the bar high for hair care products and tools.