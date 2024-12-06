Emily Henderson’s Vintage Finds

Emily Henderson and her team have once again embarked on a vintage shopping spree, and the treasures they’ve unearthed are nothing short of spectacular. With three standout steals to share, Emily couldn’t contain her excitement and decided to document their finds in a blog post. From a winter moose painting to hand-painted broken plates, their vintage haul is a true testament to the thrill of the hunt for unique and charming pieces.

Caitlin’s Lamp Adventure

Caitlin’s journey at the Rose Bowl flea market led her to discover two stunning wooden lamps that instantly captured her heart. Despite the hefty price tag, she couldn’t resist bringing them home, even if it meant navigating the bustling market with these treasures in tow. The lamps, with a rich history dating back 90 years in France, proved to be an invaluable addition to Caitlin’s collection, showcasing the enduring allure of vintage pieces.

Jess’s Wall Cabinet Saga

Jess’s quest for the perfect vintage knobs for her wall cabinet led her to stumble upon a set that perfectly encapsulated her design vision. Despite some mishaps along the way, including a challenging staining process and sizing issues, Jess’s determination and her father’s unwavering support culminated in a piece that holds sentimental value and serves as a tribute to their shared passion for craftsmanship.

Mallory’s Stylish Discoveries

Mallory’s search for elegant nightstands and unique decor pieces took her to Salvare Goods, where she found treasures that seamlessly complemented her aesthetic. From black lacquer nightstands to exquisite candle holders, Mallory’s eye for design and penchant for vintage elegance shone through in her curated collection. Additionally, her serendipitous encounter with a luxurious pillow made from rare fabric added a touch of fate to her vintage shopping experience.

Gretch’s Portland Treasures

Gretch’s vintage finds in Portland, including a traditional Bolga basket and a ’70s-inspired wooden planter, showcased her eclectic taste and appreciation for artisanal craftsmanship. With each piece carrying its own unique story and character, Gretch’s collection of vintage gems added a touch of nostalgia and whimsy to her home decor.

As the EHD team’s vintage escapades continue to inspire and delight, their tales of thrift store triumphs and cherished discoveries serve as a reminder of the enduring allure of vintage shopping. With each piece holding a story waiting to be uncovered, the magic of vintage finds continues to captivate and enchant both seasoned collectors and newcomers alike. So, the next time you stumble upon a hidden gem in a thrift store or flea market, remember that you might just be adding a piece of history to your home. Happy hunting!