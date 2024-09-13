**Contaminated Oysters: One Year Later, Concerns Persist as Risk Factors Remain**

As the members of the management council of the Arcachon Bay marine nature park gathered for their fall meeting on September 12, they revisited the explosive issue that plagued them a year ago: the sewage system. With autumn approaching and the rainy season returning, Thierry Lafon, an oyster farmer and president of a local environmental association, expressed concerns about potential new overflows.

It was almost a year ago when heavy rainfall in the fall of 2023 caused the overflow of the sewage system’s buffer tanks in the Arcachon Bay area. The contaminated wastewater ended up in the natural environment, affecting the oysters. This led to a wave of gastroenteritis that sickened hundreds of consumers and resulted in a three-week ban on selling oysters during the holiday season. This incident significantly impacted the income and reputation of oyster farmers in the region.

In the spring, a court ordered the manager of the Arcachon Bay sewage system, Siba, to cease pumping in the Audenge safety basin and to construct a storm overflow on the safety basins of the system. However, these mandatory works are still pending. The director of the syndicate justified the delay by stating that the administrative decision is still ongoing.

Thierry Lafon, an oyster farmer and president of Adeba, the Association for the Defense of the Waters of the Arcachon Bay, filed a lawsuit in January for ecocide against Siba. According to him, there was a misunderstanding regarding the court’s decision, as it focused on the urgency of the works rather than condemning the pollution of the marine environment.

“This is concerning because it implies that it’s okay to pollute the natural marine environment legally! It’s like giving a license to pollute,” expressed Thierry Lafon.

The contamination of oysters by a norovirus and the subsequent sales ban last year had a significant impact on the oyster industry. While retail sales were not affected after the contamination, wholesale prices for oysters dropped by a third, causing financial losses for the oyster farmers.

Thierry Lafon emphasized the ongoing risk due to the inadequacies of the sewage system and management failures. The storm overflows are meant to act as safety valves for the sewage system, but when poorly designed or during heavy rainfall, a significant amount of wastewater is not treated and spills into the environment.

“The sewage system in the Arcachon Bay area is poorly calibrated, leading to overflow into nature. This goes against environmental regulations!” Lafon exclaimed.

Despite efforts to address the issue, the underlying problem of pollution from sewage discharge remains unresolved. Lafon highlighted a previous contamination incident in February 2021, indicating a recurring issue of sewage pollution in the natural environment due to poor management of stormwater.

With the ongoing situation, Lafon speculated about a potential shift in the oyster farming model in the Arcachon Bay area, possibly resembling the closed purification basins used in other regions.

“This trend favors oyster farming practices seen in other areas with large closed basins for purification. This method is not environmentally sound and goes against what we stand for: a healthy environment to produce quality products,” Lafon remarked.

The legal investigation into the ecocide allegations is still ongoing, with no updates provided to Lafon at this time.

**Conclusion**

The challenges posed by contaminated oysters in the Arcachon Bay area persist, with ongoing concerns about the reliability of the sewage system and the environmental impact of poor management practices. Oyster farmers like Thierry Lafon continue to advocate for a cleaner and more sustainable approach to oyster production, highlighting the need for urgent action to safeguard the marine environment and protect consumer health. As legal investigations unfold and regulatory measures are debated, the future of oyster farming in the region hangs in the balance, with stakeholders calling for comprehensive solutions to address the root causes of contamination and ensure a healthier ecosystem for all.