Rounhaa Concert in Nîmes 2024

Rounhaa will be performing at the Paloma Club in Nîmes on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm. Get ready for an unforgettable show with the rising music sensation, Rounhaa, in a series of dazzling concerts. With his enchanting voice and unique style that cleverly blends traditional influences with contemporary sounds, Rounhaa promises a memorable live experience. Fans will have the opportunity to witness up close his extraordinary talent, magnetic stage presence, and songs that speak to the heart. Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer curious to discover one of the most captivating voices in the music scene, Rounhaa’s concert performance is an event not to be missed. Prepare to be transported by unparalleled energy and melodies that will stay with you. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see Rounhaa set the stage on fire and experience an exceptional evening that will be remembered for years to come.

Ticket Information for Rounhaa’s Concert in Nîmes

Tickets for Rounhaa’s upcoming concert in Nîmes are now available for purchase online. Reserve your tickets now to experience an intense musical moment with Rounhaa on stage! You can also book your tickets for Rounhaa’s concert in Grenoble.

About Rounhaa

As the first signee of the Sublime label, Rounhaa has established an electrifying artistic identity through his MÖBIUS project. Of Moroccan and Martinican descent, the artist enjoys a rare versatility that allows him to explore different styles, from melancholy on piano notes to the nostalgia of thwarted love on synthetic productions. At 23 years old, Rounhaa is an artist of his time, as evidenced by his collaborations with artists like Gio, J9UEVE, or Luther, with whom he co-created the twilight balm, produced by LUCASV. Close to his music and his audience, his energy on stage (Grunt Festival, Les Ardentes, opening for Disiz’s tour) naturally captivates the crowd to create a magnetic atmosphere. Presented by À Gauche de la Lune (2-L-R-20-4185 / 3-L-R-20-4186) in collaboration with Bleu Citron.

Don’t Miss Out on Other Events in Nîmes

In addition to Rounhaa's concert, there are several other exciting events happening in Nîmes in 2024. From festivals to live performances, there is something for everyone to enjoy in the vibrant city of Nîmes.