Coastal and Artisanal Fishing Industry Flourishes in Morocco

The coastal and artisanal fishing industry in Morocco has seen significant growth in the past year, with a total of 625,349 tonnes of products being sold by the end of July. This marks a 4% increase from the previous year, showcasing a robust rebound in the sector.

Port Performance and Commercialization

The majority of these landings occur at the ports along the Atlantic coast, with a notable increase in commercialization at these locations. Specifically, the commercialization of 615,874 tonnes of coastal and artisanal fishing products has seen a 5% rise, totaling 5.83 billion dirhams, a 7% increase in value.

The Office National des Ports reported a positive performance in both value and weight of landings by the end of July. The value of commercialized coastal and artisanal fishing products saw a 7% increase, reaching a total of 6.28 billion dirhams by July’s end, compared to 5.87 billion dirhams in the same period the previous year.

Port Highlights

The port of Dakhla experienced a significant increase in both volume and value, with 72,504 tonnes of coastal and artisanal fishing products being generated, representing a 20% increase in volume and 25% increase in value, totaling 553.25 million dirhams.

Similarly, the port of Casablanca witnessed a 3% increase in volume and a 21% increase in value of landings. In Essaouira, landings peaked at a 111% increase in volume and a 69% increase in value.

Although landings at the port of Agadir decreased by 12% in volume, there was a 6% increase in value. In El Jadida, volume increased by 3% while the value decreased by 15% to 51.56 million dirhams by the end of July. Jorf Lasfar saw landings of 5,495 tonnes, a decrease of 20%, and a value of 33.94 million dirhams, a 4% decrease.

In Laâyoune, there was a 32% decrease in the weight of landings, accompanied by a 9% decrease in value. The ports along the Mediterranean coast generated 454.14 million dirhams in landings, a 9% increase compared to the same period the previous year, despite a 13% decrease in total volume.

Product Breakdown

The distribution of commercialized coastal and artisanal fishing products by species reveals a decrease in algae sales. By the end of July 2024, 5,932 tonnes of algae were sold for a value of 17.05 million dirhams, representing a 48% decrease in weight and a 58% decrease in value.

Crustacean sales also saw a decline, with 4,559 tonnes being sold, an 18% decrease, totaling 240.37 million dirhams, a 13% decrease in value. On the other hand, white fish landings experienced a double-digit increase, with 55,606 tonnes being sold, an 11% increase, totaling 978.8 million dirhams, a 1% increase in value.

Pole-and-line fishing also saw positive growth, with a 4% increase in volume and an 8% increase in value. A total of 515,478 tonnes were sold for 1.85 billion dirhams. Cephalopod sales reached 43,745 tonnes by the end of July 2024, a 14% increase, with a total value of 3.18 billion dirhams, a 12% increase.

With these impressive numbers indicating growth and resilience in the coastal and artisanal fishing industry in Morocco, it is clear that the sector is thriving and contributing significantly to the country’s economy.