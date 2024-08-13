The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will be closed in both directions on Tuesday night to Wednesday due to construction work on the Souligny interchange.

Motorists traveling to Montreal this week should expect closures at the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel and the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.

Firstly, the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will be inaccessible in both directions on Tuesday night to Wednesday due to work on the Souligny interchange. Starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, in the direction of the South Shore, Highway 25 will be closed between exit 4 and the entrance from Charron Island. In the direction of Montreal, the closure will apply between exit 90 and the entrance from Notre-Dame East Street. All lanes are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

In addition to the work on the Souligny interchange, the teams working on this major project will also carry out maintenance work on the tunnel and highway. Following this, no disruptions will occur at the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel over the weekend, but it will be the turn of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge to be completely closed.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, the bridge connecting Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion will be closed in both directions until 5 a.m. on Monday morning. The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility explains that this closure is necessary for the installation of a membrane and asphalt work on the bridge. In the westbound direction, the closure will apply between exit 41 and the entrance from Saint-Charles Avenue. In the eastbound direction, it will take place between exit 35 and the entrance from the Veterans Boulevard.

During this closure, tolls will be suspended in both directions on Highway 30, in addition to other mitigation measures already in place. After the closure on Monday morning, the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be back in a three-lane configuration, with two lanes towards Montreal for the morning rush hour.

This closure schedule is essential to ensure the safety and maintenance of these critical transportation infrastructure. Motorists are advised to plan their travels accordingly and follow the designated detour routes to avoid any inconvenience during these closures.