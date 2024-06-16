The journalists at Presse Océan have gathered some interesting tidbits and rumors from the week of June 8 to June 14, 2024, in Loire-Atlantique.

During the passage of the Olympic flame in Loire-Atlantique on June 5, 2024, investigators from the former PJ, now known as the Division criminelle de la criminalité organisée et spécialisée, had to put aside their organized crime investigations to act as barrier guards. A total of 24 PJ members were mobilized throughout the day to secure the passage of the flame, with even high-ranking officers like commanders, a captain, and majors being involved. They had to wear armbands for identification, which some found surprising and frustrating.

In another interesting development, the Ministry of Justice is closely monitoring the dietary habits of its magistrates. A recent email from the department of human resources and social action expressed concern over the presence of « pies » and « sandwiches » in deliveries made to the courts. The Ministry emphasized the importance of having a balanced meal, consisting of a protein-based dish and a side (either an appetizer or dessert). Failure to comply with these guidelines could result in the loss of subsidies.

A political shift was observed when Nantais Julien Bainvel decided to leave the Republicans following Eric Ciotti’s outreach to the National Rally. While many praised this decision, Bainvel had some sharp words for those in the left camp, urging them to distance themselves from extreme positions and reject alliances with parties that hold discriminatory views.

On the legal front, two lawyers from a firm in Saint-Herblain, Bertrand Salquin and Gwenola Vaubois, filed a legal challenge with the Council of State regarding the timing of the legislative elections following the dissolution of the parliament. However, their request was rejected on June 14, 2024, with the Council of State deeming itself incompetent to rule on the matter and suggesting that it should have been brought before the Constitutional Council.

These snippets of news from Presse Océan provide a glimpse into the diverse and dynamic events unfolding in Loire-Atlantique, showcasing the intersection of politics, law, and daily life in the region.