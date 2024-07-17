Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, who is in exile and known for being a vocal critic of the Chinese regime, was found guilty by a New York court on Tuesday of a fraud amounting to over a billion dollars. Guo Wengui, also known as Miles Guo, has been accused of using his online popularity since 2018 to persuade thousands of people to invest in his companies or projects, such as GTV Private Placement and G/Clubs, promising profitable returns or luxury services. However, according to US authorities, these investments mainly funded his lavish lifestyle, including a 4600 square meter mansion, a million-dollar Lamborghini, and a $37 million yacht.

The federal prosecutor of Manhattan, Damian Williams, condemned Guo Wengui for implementing various fraudulent schemes designed to extract money from his followers. Guo Wengui faces charges of securities fraud, electronic fraud, and money laundering, with the possibility of spending decades in prison. Following his arrest, Guo Wengui made headlines again by announcing an online auction of « unvaccinated sperm », based on the unfounded conspiracy theory that vaccines lead to widespread infertility.

Guo Wengui’s connections with figures like Steve Bannon and his controversial actions have raised concerns about the spread of misinformation and exploitation of followers for personal gain. The case of Guo Wengui serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of blindly trusting charismatic individuals who claim to be fighting against oppressive regimes.

The verdict against Guo Wengui highlights the importance of due diligence and critical thinking when it comes to making financial decisions or supporting public figures. It also underscores the need for regulatory measures to protect individuals from falling victim to fraudulent schemes and false promises, especially in the age of digital communication and social media influence. As the legal proceedings continue, the impact of Guo Wengui’s actions on his followers and the broader implications of his case remain to be seen.