Singer Calogero announced earlier this week that he would be back with a new single titled Parie qu’on s’aime encore on Friday, July 12, just two days before the National Day. This new politically charged song is already dividing the public.

July is not without musical novelties. While several contenders were recently on the starting line to try to land the summer hit of 2024, such as Dua Lipa, DJ David Guetta, or Taylor Swift, several artists are making their comeback on Friday, July 12. Music lovers have undoubtedly already listened to the new releases on streaming platforms, such as Nobody Knows by Jain, My Oh My recorded by popstars Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue, and Bebe Rexha, and Woman’s World by Katy Perry, highly anticipated after she revealed the lyrics during the last Paris Fashion Week.

On the French side, while the unlikely duo of Julien Doré with Sharon Stone is particularly awaited, it is Calogero who is currently in the spotlight with a new politically themed song. Just two days before the National Day, which will see the Olympic flame parade in the capital with Sylvie Tellier and Arielle Dombasle, and just a few days after the legislative elections whose results continue to stir up the political class, the interpreter of Pomme C aims to make a strong statement. « Together we swore we would never be what we don’t want / If other fervors sing us fear, we won’t sing / If megaphones divide us, lead us towards who knows what / Together you will see, we will resist with one voice, » he sings, presenting himself as a unifier despite the divisions.

For this occasion, Calogero surrounded himself with trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf and delivers a rhythmic song whose chorus could quickly stick in the minds of listeners. The question now is whether the radios will play it and how the public will receive it in these very uncertain times. For now, the first reactions are at least mixed, if not very divided. This is evident in comments on Instagram and on the purecharts.fr music news website. « Super demagogic to the max! Taking advantage of the current period to release this kind of politically charged song is too easy, » reads one comment. « I’m disappointed, especially since I’m a true fan, » adds another.

While there are many positive messages about Parie qu’on s’aime encore, there is also disappointment from many long-time fans. Comments like « I find it quite lame, » « There is no catchy melody at all, » « I like the song but the excessive repetition of the little piano melody throughout the song annoys me from the first listen, » or « The lyrics are so cheap, » « What kind of song is this? » and even « Talking politics in music is annoying, » can be found on purecharts.fr. The success of this new single remains uncertain, especially since the 52-year-old artist had already released a similar song two years ago – Par choix ou par hasard – which did not impress.

That song was not even included in his last album A.M.O.U.R. released less than a year ago, which features singles like Dénouement heureux and Le hall des départs, shared with Marie Poulain. In the meantime, Calogero had participated in other projects, including an album tribute to William Sheller, with a cover of the song Un homme heureux, and recorded another duet with Cali (Elle m’a dit). Additionally, he announced his separation from the mother of his two children, Pio and Rita, and went back on the road for a tour that will keep him busy until the end of the year. Could he take the opportunity to reveal other unreleased tracks?

It is entirely possible, as Calogero has recently stated that he has been very productive in recent months and will soon release his tenth album. His label Barclay (Universal Music) informs us in a statement, « Inspiration never leaves him. Lately, it has intensified. Melodies composed like flashes of inspiration. And the intense desire to share his new songs with his audience without waiting. » The new album is expected to be released in the fall, probably around the same time as Kendji Girac’s, who is preparing to make his return in secret.