Benjamin André, the captain of LOSC, confirmed during a press conference on Monday that he was approached during the summer transfer window. In early June, as Ligue 1 clubs were preparing for the new season, André received interest from clubs in Qatar, where Christophe Galtier manages Al-Duhail. During the pre-match press conference before LOSC’s game against Fenerbahçe SK, André acknowledged the discussions that took place: « To be completely honest, there were talks, that’s true. But decisions were made, exchanges happened. I talked with the coach, with the president. It’s a situation, but I can’t deny that discussions took place. I prefer to be transparent, » he stated.

Fast forward two months, on Tuesday, August 6, André will be on the field at Stade du Hainaut, playing in the midfield under the guidance of Bruno Genesio. His goal? To secure a victory and qualify for the Champions League, adding to his impressive record of 203 appearances for LOSC across all competitions.

Despite the transfer talks, André remains focused on performing well for the team and achieving success on the field. His dedication and professionalism are evident as he continues to lead by example both on and off the pitch. The experience and leadership he brings to the team are invaluable, especially as LOSC aims to compete at the highest level in domestic and international competitions.

As the new season kicks off, fans can look forward to seeing André in action, showcasing his skills and commitment to the club. His presence on the team not only boosts morale but also sets a standard for younger players to follow. With André at the helm, LOSC can navigate through challenges and strive for excellence in every match they play.

In conclusion, while transfer talks may have caused a stir during the summer, Benjamin André’s loyalty and determination to succeed with LOSC remain unwavering. His contributions on and off the field make him a key asset to the team, and fans can expect nothing but the best from him in the upcoming season.