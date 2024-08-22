Avoid Parking in Arras on August 25th and 26th: Expect Traffic Delays

Planning to park your vehicle on the streets of Arras on August 25th and 26th? Think again. It will be a challenging task due to various road closures and traffic restrictions in the city during this time. Here’s what you need to know to navigate the chaos and avoid getting stuck in a gridlock.

Reasons for Traffic Disruptions

On the upcoming Saturday and Sunday, several roads in Arras will be off-limits to all motor vehicles. This restriction is due to two major events happening in the city: the Andouillette Festival and its grand parade of Giants, along with the Paralympic torch relay passing through Arras. These festivities will require the closure of multiple streets to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

The closures will begin on Saturday, August 25th, at 8:00 PM and will last until Monday, August 26th, at 2:00 PM. Additionally, the Grand’Place will remain closed to traffic until Tuesday, August 27th. The affected roads include Grand Place, Blvd Faidherbe, Blvd de Strasbourg, Rue Sainte Marguerite, Boulevard Carnot, and many more.

Alternative Parking Options

For those planning to attend the events in Arras over the weekend, the city recommends utilizing designated parking areas that will remain open during the festivities. These include Parking Bergaigne, Place Victor Hugo, Artois Expo, Marché aux Bestiaux, Parking des Rosati, Parking du Crinchon, and Parking Cité Nature. By parking in these designated areas, you can avoid the hassle of navigating through closed-off streets and ensure a smoother experience.

List of Closed Streets in Arras

Here is a comprehensive list of streets that will be closed to traffic in Arras from Saturday, August 25th, 8:00 PM, until Monday, August 26th, 2:00 PM:

– Grand Place

– Blvd Faidherbe

– Blvd de Strasbourg

– Rue Sainte Marguerite

– Boulevard Carnot

– Rue des Capucins

– Rue Eugène Pottier

– Rue Saint Aubert

– Rue Ernestale

– Rue Désiré Delansorne

– Rue Paul Doumer

– Rue des Grands Viéziers

– Place de la Vacquerie

– Boulevard Vauban

– Boulevard du Général De Gaulle

– Rue d’Amiens

– Rue Saint Nicaise

– Rue Sainte-Claire

– Boulevard Crespel

– Rue du jeu de paume

– Rue de l’abbé Halluin

– Rue Aristide Briand

– Rue du 29 juillet

– Rue Gambetta

– Boulevard de Strasbourg (between Gambetta and Carnot)

– Rue des fusillés

– Rue de la place d’Armes

– Allée du colonel Girard

– Cour de Verdun

– Place de Marseille

– Parking de la Citadelle

– Place du 33ème

– Parking Gambetta

– Place du Wetz d’Amain

– Place du théâtre

– Parking Aspremont

– Place d’Armes

With a clear understanding of the road closures and alternative parking options in Arras, you can better plan your visit to the city during the busy weekend of August 25th and 26th. By following the guidelines and recommendations provided by the local authorities, you can ensure a hassle-free experience and enjoy the events without worrying about parking and traffic issues.