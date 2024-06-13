The Pope continued his teachings about the Holy Spirit during the general audience at Saint Peter’s Square on Wednesday, June 12. This time, he focused on the role of the Holy Spirit in the Revelation as the Scriptures testify.

Francis emphasized the divine inspiration of the Scriptures as proclaimed in the Creed when we say that the Holy Spirit « spoke through the prophets. » He highlighted that the Holy Spirit, who inspired the Scriptures, is also the one who explains them and makes them eternally alive and active. The Pontiff continued his meditation by stating that the Scriptures, under the action of the Spirit, become luminous and can provide insight and clarity in different situations of life.

The Church, as the authorized interpreter of the inspired text, derives spiritual nourishment from the Holy Scriptures. The core event of the death and resurrection of Christ is the guiding light that illuminates the entire Bible. The Pope encouraged the practice of Lectio Divina, dedicating a moment of the day to personal and meditative reading of the Scriptures.

In his teachings, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of the homily in translating the Word of God from the book to life. He stressed the need for concise homilies that convey a clear message within eight minutes to maintain the attention of the listeners. The Pope also highlighted the significance of incorporating the Word of God into daily life, suggesting keeping a pocket-sized Gospel handy for quick readings throughout the day.

In conclusion, Pope Francis expressed his belief that among the many words of God heard daily, there is always one that resonates with individuals. By embracing these words in the heart, one can find enlightenment and inspiration in prayer. He encouraged the faithful to engage with the Bible regularly and to carry a Gospel with them for moments of reflection and connection with the Holy Spirit.

Thank you for reading this article. If you would like to stay informed, sign up for the newsletter by clicking here.