ASKO Holds Mongomo to a Draw in Prél LDC Match – Togo Football

On August 18, 2024, ASKO managed to secure a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the preliminary round of the African Champions League against Mongomo. The match, which took place in Mongomo, was a test of skill and determination for both teams.

ASKO started the game off slowly, struggling to find their rhythm in the first half. Unfortunately, they conceded a goal from a corner kick in the 24th minute, putting them at a disadvantage going into halftime. Despite the setback, ASKO came back strong in the second half, with Abalo Denis scoring the equalizer in the 51st minute.

However, their joy was short-lived as Mongomo managed to find the back of the net again in the 69th minute, putting ASKO on the back foot once more. With time running out, ASKO pushed forward in search of an equalizer, and their efforts paid off in stoppage time when they managed to level the score at 2-2.

The match ended in a draw, leaving both teams with everything to play for in the second leg. ASKO will have the home advantage in the return leg, which is set to take place on the following Sunday.

Analysis of the Match

The match between ASKO and Mongomo was a closely contested affair, with both teams showing determination and skill on the pitch. ASKO’s slow start in the first half allowed Mongomo to take the lead, but their resilience in the second half paid off with two crucial goals.

Abalo Denis was the standout player for ASKO, scoring a vital goal to bring his team back into the game. His composure and finishing ability were on full display, showcasing why he is a key player for ASKO.

On the other hand, Mongomo’s strong defensive display in the first half was commendable, as they managed to keep ASKO at bay for long periods of the game. However, they were unable to hold on to their lead, conceding a late equalizer in stoppage time.

Overall, the match was a testament to the competitive nature of African football, with both teams showcasing their talent and determination on the field.

Looking Ahead

With the first leg ending in a draw, both ASKO and Mongomo will be looking to secure a victory in the second leg to advance to the next round of the African Champions League. ASKO will have the advantage of playing at home, which could give them the edge they need to secure a win.

The second leg promises to be an exciting and closely contested affair, with both teams eager to progress in the competition. ASKO will be looking to build on their second-half performance in the first leg, while Mongomo will be hoping to tighten up their defense and secure a positive result on the road.

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter between these two teams, as they battle it out for a place in the next round of the prestigious African Champions League.

In conclusion, ASKO’s performance in the first leg against Mongomo showed their fighting spirit and determination to succeed. With the second leg looming, both teams will be eager to come out on top and advance in the competition. Football fans can look forward to an exciting clash between these two teams as they vie for glory in the African Champions League.