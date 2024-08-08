On August 8th, a flag-raising ceremony was held in Hanoi to celebrate the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The event was attended by representatives from ASEAN member countries, partner countries, and other embassies.

The annual flag-raising ceremony of ASEAN on August 8th is a proud tradition of all its member countries. The flag symbolizes the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation of the association, as well as the aspiration for peace, stability, and prosperity of all member countries under the common roof of this community.

During the ceremony, Deputy Minister Dô Hùng Viêt highlighted the growing role and position of ASEAN in the face of global uncertainties. He emphasized the key achievements of ASEAN over the past 57 years, such as maintaining a peaceful and stable political environment, enhanced regional economic connectivity, sustainable and inclusive growth, and promoting the spirit of the ASEAN community.

With a strategic vision, solidarity as a cornerstone, centrality as a foundation, and specific programs as tools, ASEAN aims to adapt harmoniously to potential volatilities and further develop in the next decade. The Vice Minister reiterated Vietnam’s commitment to a strong, united, and stable ASEAN through cooperation and connection as a top priority and strategic choice.

Looking ahead, Vietnam will continue to work with ASEAN countries to maintain and promote achievements, support and share, and cooperate to successfully implement the thematic priorities of the ASEAN chairmanship. Vietnam will also play a bridging role, further connecting ASEAN and its partners, contributing to the peace and prosperity of the region and the world.

In conclusion, Deputy Minister Dô Hùng Viêt reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to hosting future ASEAN events and contributing to the common work of the Association. Vietnam will continue to promote its role as a bridge, especially as a coordinator of ASEAN-New Zealand and ASEAN-UK relations, in the coming years to realize the vision of an autonomous, dynamic, creative, and people-centered ASEAN.