Understanding the New School Absence Law

As the school year begins, parents may be concerned about the consequences of their child missing school. Recently, there have been viral videos circulating on TikTok claiming that children who miss school without a valid reason will be fined €135 starting in September 2024. However, it’s important to separate fact from fiction when it comes to this new law.

The videos on TikTok suggest that the government has passed a law that will impose fines for unexcused absences and tardiness. According to the videos, any absence without a valid excuse will result in a €135 fine. While this may sound alarming, it’s essential to understand the full context of the situation before jumping to conclusions.

Dispelling Misinformation

Despite the viral videos spreading fear about immediate fines for school absences, the reality is a bit more nuanced. The Ministry of Education has not implemented a new law that imposes fines for school absences in September. Instead, there are existing measures in place to address absenteeism among students.

According to service-public.fr and the Ministry of Education, the response to school absences is gradual. When a student is absent for four half-days within a month, measures to support the family are put in place. If the absences persist and reach ten half-days in a month, the academic inspector is notified. In cases of prolonged absenteeism, the academic inspector may involve the public prosecutor.

It’s important to note that before any fines are imposed, parents will receive a warning from the academic inspector if their child’s absences remain unexplained. Only after repeated unexcused absences will parents face the possibility of a financial penalty. The fine can amount to €750, and parents could even face up to two years in prison and a €30,000 fine if their child’s education is compromised due to absenteeism.

Valid Reasons for School Absences

While the law does not mandate immediate fines for school absences, it does outline valid reasons for children to be absent from school. These include illness (or the illness of a close family member if contagious), attending a family wedding or funeral, transportation issues such as a broken-down car or delayed train, or any other unforeseen circumstances that prevent a child from attending school.

Additionally, the law allows for children to travel with their legal guardians outside of school vacation periods. It’s crucial for parents to communicate with the school if their child needs to miss a day of class for any reason. Providing a valid explanation for the absence is necessary to avoid any potential repercussions.

Parents should be aware that they are responsible for justifying their child’s absences to the school. Whether it’s due to illness, family events, or unforeseen circumstances, parents must inform the school and provide appropriate documentation to support the absence.

Ensuring Compliance with School Attendance Policies

To avoid any issues with school attendance policies, parents should be proactive in communicating with the school regarding their child’s absences. Whether it’s due to illness, family events, or transportation issues, keeping the school informed can help prevent any misunderstandings or potential penalties.

It’s essential for parents to familiarize themselves with the school’s attendance policies and understand the consequences of unexcused absences. By following the guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Education, parents can ensure that their child’s education is not compromised due to absenteeism.

In conclusion, while there is no immediate €135 fine for school absences, parents should take school attendance seriously and adhere to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education. By communicating with the school and providing valid reasons for absences, parents can help ensure that their child’s education remains uninterrupted.