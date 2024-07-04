Aleix Espargaro is facing a tough challenge after suffering a severe injury to his right hand following a crash at Assen. Despite the fracture in his fifth metacarpal, he is determined to try and ride at Sachsenring. This injury has already forced him to withdraw from the main race at the Dutch GP, but he is hopeful that with proper care and treatment, he can make enough progress to participate in the first practice session on Friday morning.

Speaking about his injury, Espargaro mentioned, « I still don’t feel good with my hand. It’s a very complicated injury because it affects the hand on the accelerator. I have limited mobility and it hurts a lot, but I want to give it a try. It’s a very particular track with an anti-clockwise direction. I will continue my treatments until Thursday and then I will arrive at Sachsenring at the last moment to try to take part in FP1. »

Before being allowed to hit the track, Espargaro will have to undergo a medical examination at the circuit on Thursday. Although he was deemed fit to ride by the MotoGP medical team on Sunday morning, he decided against it a few minutes later due to the pain.

Despite Espargaro’s determination to race this weekend, Aprilia does not plan to replace him. Their test rider, Lorenzo Savadori, is also injured after a crash during the sprint at Assen, where he was competing as a wild-card entry. The Italian has sustained several fractures of the transverse processes of the lumbar vertebrae, requiring at least two weeks of rest according to Aprilia.

According to the regulations, teams are only required to find a replacement rider for a race if it takes place more than ten days after an injury. At Yamaha, Álex Rins will be substituted by Remy Gardner, who is returning after competing in the category in 2021 and currently racing for the brand in WorldSBK. As the German GP is the final race before the summer break, Rins is expected to make a comeback in the following race in Great Britain.

In other news, Honda has confirmed Espargaro as their test rider, while Viñales feels that Aprilia has lost its main strength at Assen. The MotoGP paddock is gearing up for an eventful weekend at Sachsenring, with injured riders pushing their limits to compete in one of the most challenging races on the calendar. Despite the obstacles, the spirit of determination and resilience shines through as these riders strive to overcome their injuries and continue doing what they love.