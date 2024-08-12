Every evening at 8:30 pm, you can find the main news from the region on midilibre.fr.

A woman gave birth in the parking lot of a supermarket in Redessan on Saturday, August 10th. By the time the firefighters arrived, the baby boy had already been born. Pierre Dhalluin, a retired nurse, assisted the family during the unexpected delivery. He shared, « A car stopped next to us. The driver got out in a panic, saying his wife was about to give birth. » His wife noticed that the baby’s head was visible, encouraged the woman to push, and welcomed the newborn. Nathalie helped the baby start breathing and placed him on his mother. The store manager also came to help. The retired nurse clamped the umbilical cord and provided a survival blanket. The emergency services arrived and took care of the mother and baby. Fortunately, everything went well, and both are in good health.

There were suspicions of a drowning incident near the Sautadet waterfalls, where two young people reported seeing a body at the bottom of the water. Firefighters and police deployed significant resources, including 32 firefighters, dive teams, drones, and more. Despite no missing person report, the search was called off around midnight and resumed on Sunday morning. The operation concluded by late morning with no findings.

In Hérault, a baker couple in Vias-Plage was attacked with a knife on Friday, August 9th. The man remains in intensive care. The alleged perpetrator, a 15-year-old from the same town, confessed to the crime and was arrested by the gendarmes. Following his interrogation, he was charged with « blackmail and attempted murder » and placed in custody. Apparently, the attack was a result of a grudge against the baker for refusing to give him money in a dispute they had.

In Lozère, vultures in the Tarn and Jonte gorges are under surveillance by the Cévennes National Park and the League for the Protection of Birds. Banding operations are conducted to monitor them closely. This year, 33 pairs of bearded vultures laid eggs, resulting in 20 chicks. The percentage remains relatively stable from year to year.

Abdelouahed El-Baghdadi, Mohamed Merah’s brother-in-law, was brought in for aggravated assault against his two disabled roommates in Haute-Garonne. He remained silent during questioning. El-Baghdadi, who is on the S list for radicalization, was arrested near a site for the Olympic Games in the Paris region. Intelligence services had lost track of him after the altercation with his roommates in Toulouse. The 39-year-old, married to Souad Merah, the terrorist’s sister, was apprehended near the fan zone at the Château de Vincennes (Val-de-Marne) where a concert was scheduled to take place.