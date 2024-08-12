Nearly ten years after its release, this action thriller starring Tom Cruise is a hit on Netflix. Through the weekly rankings of the most viewed movies and series on Netflix, we can sometimes see surprising results, where dated, forgotten, or even considered flop productions manage to regain popularity on the platform. For example, the movie Madame Web, which was a huge success on Netflix in May 2024.

And recently, another feature film has been able to taste success again through the platform. It is an action blockbuster starring Tom Cruise released in 2016: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Although not a flop, the film did not convince critics or the box office, and it can now thank the red N for this resurgence.

Indeed, the adaptation of Lee Child’s novel Never Go Back with Tom Cruise in the lead role and directed by Edward Zwick, followed the 2012 Jack Reacher directed by the actor’s great friend, Christopher McQuarrie. Eight years later, the action film finds a small success on Netflix, ranking second in the list of the most viewed English-language films on the platform in the United States and sixth globally in the first week of August 2024.

During its theatrical release, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back grossed just over $161 million worldwide on a budget of $60 million, which was acceptable but far from expectations. The first installment had grossed $218 million on a similar budget, and understandably, this second film disappointed the producers. Never Go Back received mixed reviews upon its release, both from the audience and the press.

So why such a resurgence on Netflix? Besides Tom Cruise’s presence in the film, it is possibly the success of the Amazon Prime Video series around the character that made Netflix subscribers want to revisit it. After all, it’s a way to relive a similar atmosphere with its action scenes, big fights, and daring hero. In any case, if you want to watch or rewatch Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Edward Zwick’s film is currently available on Netflix.

In addition to his role in Jack Reacher, Tom Cruise has been involved in various other projects in the film industry.

