Wow, it’s beautiful. No, not the sky. A new disturbance arrived on Thursday, July 25. Instead, we should look towards the new bus station in Quimper, which welcomed its first buses and passengers… sometimes a bit disoriented in this beautiful setting. Adrien, on the other hand, is rather indifferent. Forced to move around in a wheelchair, he faced many challenges to travel by bus to Fouesnant. Hello Quimper!

The weather today? Grey. The sky was overcast this morning, with light rain in the afternoon and fog in the evening! Complete forecasts can be found here. No particular difficulties to report in Quimper on Thursday, July 25.

After months of construction, the new bus station in Quimper, replacing the old Sernam hall, received its first buses and passengers on Wednesday, July 24. Passengers are impressed by this new setting, but sometimes disoriented. The activation of the screens is scheduled in the coming days.

Usually, it takes about thirty minutes to travel from Quimper to Fouesnant by bus. However, for Adrien, in a wheelchair, it took several hours and many adventures. A rare case according to BreizhGo, which manages transportation in the region.

Basketball: Hans Lhermitte wants to « write a new story » with the hopes of the Béliers de Kemper. The hopes of Quimper’s Béliers emerged stronger from their first season in NM3. The focus remains on training, with a team that has been significantly reshaped for coach Hans Lhermitte.

On this day, July 25, in 1978, Louise, the first test-tube baby, was born in Great Britain; in 1909, Louis Blériot made the first crossing of the English Channel by plane in 37 minutes. Happy name day to Jacques, Diego, James, Jacob, Valentine, and Christophe. Happy birthday to Lynda Lemay, a Quebecois singer-songwriter and guitarist, to Jacques Legros, a French journalist, producer, and TV presenter, and to Mélanie Georgiades, also known as Diam’s, a former French rapper of Cypriot origin.

Don’t miss the latest news in Quimper every weekday at 5:30 PM.