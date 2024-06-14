Abdou Diouf, the Director General of the National Agency of Statistics and Demography (Ansd), has assured users of the improvement in access to land data and information, on Wednesday in Dakar.

Countries must provide this assurance, especially as land management is being increasingly challenged with the growth of the world population, he emphasized during a training workshop on land data in Senegal. According to Abdou Diouf, Senegal has implemented a program dedicated to the collection and use of land data, with the support of several international institutions including UN-Habitat and Giz, the German government agency for international cooperation.

The purpose of the Ansd workshop is to help beneficiaries better understand and interpret data related to land, he said. They will, according to the Director General of Ansd, focus on the legal aspects and gender dimension of the state’s land policy, as well as the collection and analysis of data.

« The overall objective of the workshop is to improve the living conditions of the population, national and foreign private investors, and also to help public authorities and their partners create jobs, especially for young people and women, » explained Florian Lang, an agent of Giz.

