Every day, we bring you the highlights of the news in Auvergne and Limousin, as well as in France and around the world.

Auvergne and Limousin

A man came to the rescue of a woman and received a knife wound to the face in Brive. The attack took place on Wednesday, June 12, in the afternoon, in Brive (Corrèze). In the area of the Guierle garden, where the Foires franches (funfair) are currently taking place, a young man was injured in the face with a knife. According to several witnesses on the scene, the victim of the stabbing had tried to help a woman who was being attacked by several men.

Who will succeed Laurent Wauquiez as president of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region if he is elected as a deputy? Since he will be the clear favorite in the upcoming legislative elections in his constituency of Haute-Loire, Laurent Wauquiez must already be thinking about finding a successor to lead the Region. Even though he will remain a regional councilor to keep an eye on the community he has been leading for eight and a half years.

In Allier, the trade union calls for several days of demonstrations against the RN. In Allier too, the trade union is calling for demonstrations against the National Rally before the first round of the anticipated legislative elections. The first day of actions is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, in Moulins, Montluçon, and Vichy.

France and the world

Eric Ciotti excluded from The Republicans. The LR political bureau unanimously decided to exclude Éric Ciotti from the party, according to a statement. The interim presidency will be taken over by Annie Genevard, the movement’s general secretary, and MEP François-Xavier Bellamy.

France « needs an independent republican right, » says Laurent Wauquiez. « Our country needs an independent republican right. » Following Eric Ciotti’s exclusion from the head of The Republicans, Laurent Wauquiez stated that it was inconceivable for LR to ally with the National Rally.

Anne Hidalgo will not swim in the Seine on June 23. Anne Hidalgo announced that she will not swim in the Seine on June 23, the originally planned date for the inaugural swim. The socialist mayor of Paris stated that it will not be on June 23, but rather in July before the start of the Olympics on July 26.

Sports

Former French XV coach Philippe Saint-André will join a club from 2025. Philippe Saint-André, the former French XV coach (2011-2015), will become the sports director of Provence Rugby (Pro D2) starting from the 2025-2026 season, as announced by the Provencal club.

Champions Cup: discover the key dates for the 2024-2025 season. The EPCR revealed the key dates for the 2024-2025 season. By defeating Montpellier on Saturday night at the Michelin (52-15), ASM Clermont secured the 8th place in the Top 14 and qualified for the next edition of the Champions Cup.

Olympic Games: Alcaraz and Nadal will play doubles together. The sports newspaper Marca announced that the legend Rafael Nadal, 14-time winner of Roland Garros, will play doubles with Carlos Alcaraz, the recent tournament winner. Both players will also compete in the singles competition.