24 Hours of Le Mans – Valentino Rossi: « We are ready! »

Valentino Rossi is undoubtedly one of the stars of the 92nd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Anticipated at every turn, The Doctor is determined to be at the forefront in the highly competitive LMGT3 category. Having already stood on the top step of the podium at Le Mans on two wheels and experienced the joys of victory on four wheels, Rossi is no stranger to success. In June of last year, Valentino Rossi won the Road to Le Mans in a BMW M4 GT3 / Team WRT alongside Jérôme Policand, who is also the boss of Akkodis-ASP. This time, it is to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans that the nine-time motorcycle world champion returns to Sarthe with great ambitions.

Two weeks before returning to the 24 Hours of Spa, Vale is paired up with Maxime Martin and Ahmad Al Harthy on the BMW M4 LMGT3 #46 / Team WRT on the Le Mans circuit. Since the beginning of the year, The Doctor has been racing in BMWs at various locations such as Bathurst, Paul Ricard, Qatar, Spa, Brands Hatch, and Misano. Now, it’s Le Mans that awaits him. Ahead of the Test Day this Sunday, Valentino Rossi shared his thoughts.

« Are you ready, even excited?

The big moment has arrived: I am going to experience my first participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s most famous race. I am very happy and proud to be associated with BMW and Team WRT for this great event. I have known the circuit since last year when I participated in the Road to Le Mans, and I really like it. We will spend a long week there, but we are ready. We have had good performances in the early races of the season, but now we need to understand our level, our speed, and our competitiveness at Le Mans. We hope to be strong, and I am excited to live this experience! »

« Is your relationship with BMW M Motorsport long-term based? »

I have a contract with BMW M Motorsport for three years, and 2023 was the first of these three years. Of course, the plan is to continue with Team WRT and the same car in 2025. As I have already stated, I intend to continue in WEC and the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with the possibility of attending a few additional meetings, such as at my home in Misano for Sprint races.

« Is a test drive in the BMW M Hybrid V8 still on the table? »

I hope to be able to test the BMW M Hybrid V8 by the end of the season, probably in October. As for 2025, continuing in GT3 is the plan. The BMW M4 GT3 is different to drive than the Audi R8 LMS GT3. I like its handling, which, in my opinion, is easier. I know I still have work to do to improve. I am not far from the top drivers. Managing the tires well takes time. The feeling is positive.

« Following Le Mans, you will participate in the 24 Hours of Spa. What are your ambitions? »

Spa is the most important GT race in the world. This year, there is Le Mans just before. The June schedule looks tough, but the experience will be very enjoyable. I have not yet taken part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but so far, Spa is the most fascinating race I have participated in. There are many cars, only one category, and great battles. I finished 17th in 2022 and then 6th in 2023 in the same lap as the winning GT3.

« Is there a certain adaptation required when switching from Pirelli tires in GTWC Europe to Goodyear tires in WEC? »

Between the Pirelli tires of the GT World Challenge Europe and the Goodyear tires of the WEC, the BMW M4 GT3 behaves differently. One must adapt their driving style. In WEC, the tire challenge is more complicated. You cannot warm up the tires, making the first laps more challenging. Of course, all drivers prefer to start on warm tires.

Furthermore, by changing tires at the end of each stint, you can push your driving and limits further. Doubling stints in WEC complicates matters, but they only last 45 minutes compared to one hour in GTWC Europe. You have to be gentle when heading out on the track to maintain performance at the end of the stint. It’s another difference between the two championships, but it’s always nice to learn new things.