Every year, the city of Châteaubriant mobilizes to offer a varied and lively program to the people of Castelbriantais for the Fête de la Musique. The Municipality aims to make this event a way to escape, for one evening, through the sounds and music that resonate in the city. Families, friends, and colleagues, both Castelbriantais and tourists, are always enthusiastic and numerous as they stroll through the streets of the city center, on the Promenade du Duc d’Aumale, and this year also at Place de la Motte with the broadcast of the European Football Cup match, France-Netherlands on a giant screen. This essential event that marks the beginning of summer allows visitors to listen and discover up to 20 groups and artists, including local talents, whether they are amateurs or professionals.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, starting at 6 pm at the Intercommunal Conservatory, 6:30 pm at the Promenade du Duc d’Aumale, 7 pm at the Covered Market, and 8 pm in the city center. The festivities will be as follows:

Intercommunal Conservatory (parvis and Auditorium) from 6 pm to 8:30 pm:

– 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: INSTRUMENTAL DISCOVERY JOURNEY

– 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: ADULT CHOIR

– 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm: MASTERY

– 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm: PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE

– 8:00 pm – 8:30 pm: MAESTRO & VENTILO

Duke of Aumale Promenade from 6:30 pm to 11 pm:

– 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: STAGE CHOIRS

– 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm: ROSE CITY FANFARES: KIDS ORCHESTRA

– 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm: ACCORDION ENSEMBLE & VIOLIN ENSEMBLE

– 8:15 pm – 9:00 pm: MUNICIPAL HARMONY

– 9:00 pm – 11:00 pm: BAB’YSA SIGN ASSOCIATION

Barbotin Square (in front of Duke of Aumale Promenade) from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm:

– 9:30 pm – 10:30 pm: CHÂTEAUBRIANT CELTIC CIRCLE DANCE

Covered Market from 7 pm to 9:30 pm:

– 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: CRESCENDO (String Ensemble) / CELLO ENSEMBLE, VENTILO AND FLUTE ENSEMBLE

– 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm: MÉLI-MÉLO ASSOCIATION

Market Covered Square from 9:30 pm to 12 am:

– 9:30 pm – 10:15 pm: MOLOKOYE

– 10:30 pm – 12 am: CRIOLO TRIO

Town Hall Square from 7:30 pm to 12 am:

– 7:30 pm – 9:15 pm: JAZZ CLASSES AND CONTEMPORARY MUSIC FROM THE CONSERVATORY

– 9:30 pm – 10:15 pm: USTEDES

– 10:30 pm – 12 am: IVY BUSH

Aristide Briand Street (in front of Paradox store) from 8 pm to 12 am:

– 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm: LUZ DA MADRUGADA

– 9:30 pm – 10:30 pm: GROOVE GATE

– 11:00 pm – 12 am: ROCKCHILD’S

Saint-Nicolas Square from 8 pm to 12 am:

– 8:30 pm – 12 am: THE BRISK’ARTS

Motte Square from 8 pm to 1 am:

– 8:00 pm – 8:45 pm: MOLOKOYE

– 9:30 pm: ROMICH’ AND JEREM

– 11:00 pm – 11:30 pm: MOLOKOYE

– 11:30 pm – 1 am: DJ WONDERBRAZ

Broadcast of the FRANCE/NETHERLANDS Football Match on a giant screen at 8:45 pm, Place de la Motte

For their second UEFA EURO 2024™ match, the French team will head to Leipzig to face the Netherlands on Friday, June 21! A team that France has already faced during the qualifiers with two wins in two matches (4-0 in the first leg and 2-1 in Amsterdam). For the occasion, the city of Châteaubriant offers a giant screen to allow fans to watch the match while enjoying the festive atmosphere of the Fête de la Musique.

Flash Mob during halftime of the match at 9:30 pm, Place de la Motte. Romich’ and Jerem, two lively and burlesque Castelbriantais, will take the stage to entertain the audience with a giant clapping and the distribution of goodies.

The event will feature a diverse lineup of groups and artists from various genres and styles, showcasing local talents and providing entertainment for attendees of all ages. From instrumental performances to choirs, fanfares, and dance groups, the Fête de la Musique promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and culture in the heart of Châteaubriant.