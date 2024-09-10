Défi Azimut at Le Café de la Marine: A Preview of the 14th Edition

The sailing world is abuzz with excitement as the 14th edition of the Défi Azimut at Le Café de la Marine kicks off this week, marking the return of some of the top sailors in the IMOCA class. Among them are Jérémie Beyou, Sam Goodchild, and Tanguy Le Turquais, who are all gearing up to compete in this prestigious event. With 21 solo sailors set to take on the challenge in the waters of Lorient from September 11th to 15th, this race serves as a crucial test before the upcoming Vendée Globe.

As the sailors prepare for the ultimate solo circumnavigation race, the Défi Azimut provides them with an opportunity to fine-tune their skills, assess the competition, and regain the rhythm of solo sailing in race mode. For Sam Goodchild, who faced a setback when his 60-foot yacht dismasted during the transatlantic New York- Les Sables race in June, this event is a chance to test his new mast and build confidence ahead of the Vendée Globe. Despite the challenges he has faced, Goodchild remains focused on the task at hand, approaching the Défi Azimut with determination and a desire to perform well.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Le Turquais is gearing up for his first Vendée Globe after impressing in recent races, including a strong showing in the transat Le Retour à la Base in December 2023 and a successful transat CIC in the spring, where he finished 11th overall and was the first boat with keels to cross the line. These achievements have bolstered Le Turquais’ confidence as he prepares for the ultimate challenge of circumnavigating the globe solo, and he is eager to showcase his skills in the upcoming race.

For Jérémie Beyou, a seasoned sailor with four Vendée Globe races under his belt, the Défi Azimut represents an opportunity to test his meticulously prepared yacht and fine-tune his strategy ahead of the main event. Beyou, who was forced to retire from the 2020 Vendée Globe due to damage to his boat, is determined to make a strong comeback and secure a place on the podium this time around. With a focus on reliability and performance, Beyou and his team have been working tirelessly to ensure that his 60-foot vessel, Charal, is in top condition for the challenges that lie ahead.

As the excitement builds for the Défi Azimut, fans and competitors alike are eager to see how the sailors will fare in this high-stakes race. With the Vendée Globe looming on the horizon, every moment on the water is an opportunity for the sailors to fine-tune their skills, test their equipment, and prepare themselves mentally and physically for the grueling challenges that lie ahead. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and results from the 14th edition of the Défi Azimut at Le Café de la Marine.