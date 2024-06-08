Mercato – Defender Julien Célestine (Concarneau) sought after in Ligue 2 – MaLigue2

In the latest transfer news, former Rodez player Julien Célestine, who spent two seasons in Ligue 2, made a brief stint in Mexico with Club León in 2022. After a short spell in Hungary, the central defender returned to France with US Concarneau last season, where he featured in 30 league matches.

Unable to prevent Thoniers’ relegation to N1, the 26-year-old player will not be extending his contract, as reported by Ouest France. The regional newspaper states that Célestine is being sought after to continue playing in Ligue 2. Additionally, forward Clément Rodrigues (22 matches, 3 goals) is also expected to leave Concarneau this summer following Stéphane Le Mignan’s departure.

