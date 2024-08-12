Victoria Canal, a 25-year-old Spanish pianist, has been making headlines recently due to her rumored relationship with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The 62-year-old actor has been seen spending time with Victoria, taking her on helicopter rides, showing her around his luxurious apartment in Knightsbridge, and even attending events together. However, Victoria has denied any romantic involvement with Tom Cruise, stating that they are just friends and that the rumors are « completely ridiculous. »

Victoria, who was born with her right arm amputated due to amniotic band syndrome, has clarified on Instagram that Tom Cruise has been nothing but a supportive mentor and friend to her. She has emphasized the importance of being open to learning from different people in life, including Tom Cruise, who has been described as a caring and encouraging figure in her life.

Despite the rumors of a romantic relationship between Tom Cruise and Victoria Canal, it seems that their bond is more of a supportive friendship. Victoria has expressed gratitude for Tom Cruise’s mentorship and friendship, highlighting the positive impact he has had on her life. As the speculation continues to swirl around their relationship, it remains to be seen whether Victoria will be present at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Tom Cruise is expected to attend.

While the tabloids may be fueling rumors of a romance between Tom Cruise and Victoria Canal, the truth behind their relationship appears to be a genuine and supportive friendship. As Victoria continues to pursue her music career and navigate the spotlight of Hollywood, having allies like Tom Cruise by her side can only be a positive influence on her journey. Despite the media frenzy surrounding their connection, it is clear that Victoria values the friendship and mentorship she has found in the Hollywood actor.