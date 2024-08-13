Today in Bordighera, Italy, the weather is expected to be sunny and beautiful. The minimum temperature will be around 26°C, with a high of 30°C. In the evening, temperatures will range from 26°C to 27°C, with clear skies and a moonlit night.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather will continue to be warm with temperatures starting at 25°C and reaching a maximum of 29°C. In the afternoon, temperatures will not exceed 29°C, with a minimum of 28°C. The evening will be pleasant with temperatures around 26°C.

In the upcoming days, the weather in Bordighera may be a bit unpredictable. It’s always a good idea to check the forecast regularly to plan your activities accordingly and make the most of the beautiful weather in this picturesque Italian town. Enjoy the sunny days and pleasant evenings in Bordighera!