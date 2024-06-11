Illegal Rave Party in La Bastide-Puylaurent Draws Thousands of Participants

In just 24 hours, the population of Lozère has increased by 15%. Between 8,000 and 10,000 people have gathered since Saturday night for an undeclared rave party at the Taillades wind farm in the smallest department of France (with 75,000 inhabitants). The prefecture is particularly concerned about the risk of storms that could affect the department and the illegal event on Sunday. « Risk of thunderstorms, rain, hail from mid-afternoon. Do not join this unsecured site, » warns the prefecture on X. The department is placed on yellow alert for rain and flooding. The prefecture and the gendarmerie estimate that between 8,000 and 10,000 people are expected to attend the peak of this gathering, located in the municipalities of Bastide-Puylaurent, Mont-Lozère, and Goulet. A crisis unit has been established with the firefighters, gendarmes, and the Regional Health Agency. There have been no incidents reported so far. Among the participants, there are many partygoers from other European countries, including Italy. The gendarmerie has also stated that this rave party could last until Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.