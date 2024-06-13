Rayan Aït Nouri, an Algerian international player, recently shared his journey in football in an interview with his club’s media, Wolverhampton. He talked about his role model, Marcelo from Real Madrid, who he admired for his skills and technique. Rayan also mentioned his father and brother as his mentors, always supporting and guiding him. Despite facing challenges like a groin injury when signing his first professional contract, Rayan considers his biggest success to be signing that contract and playing his first professional match at just 16 years old against PSG’s Mbappe and Neymar.

Reflecting on his childhood, Rayan fondly remembers playing football with his best friend after school without any pressure, purely for the love of the game. He emphasized the importance of enjoying football and expressed gratitude for his journey to the Premier League at the age of 19. Rayan’s message is simple: play football because you love it and appreciate every moment on the field.