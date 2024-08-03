A tragic fire occurred on Friday night in Keur Malamine, a neighborhood in Tivaouane, causing the death of four people and leaving one person seriously injured. The victims, all Quranic school students known as talibés, were staying in a daara at the time of the fire.

The fire broke out around 2 am and initial reports suggest it may have been caused by a lit candle. The flames spread rapidly, resulting in tragic loss of life and serious injuries. The Quranic school teacher is currently being questioned by the Tivaouane police as part of the investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the fire.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures, especially in crowded living spaces like daaras. It is crucial for authorities to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

Fires in educational institutions, whether traditional schools or daaras, can have devastating consequences. It is essential for teachers and caretakers to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students, implementing fire safety protocols and measures to prevent such accidents.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is important for communities to come together to support the families of the victims and to reflect on ways to improve safety standards in Quranic schools and other educational institutions. By learning from this incident, we can work towards creating safer environments for all students, ensuring that such a heartbreaking loss of life is not repeated.