In 2023, the Principality of Monaco had 38,367 residents, which is an increase of +2.8% (1,059 people) compared to the 2016 census.

According to the Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE), there are 141 different nationalities in the Principality, with Monegasques making up a quarter of the population (24%), followed by the French (22%), Italians (20%), and British (7%).

Russians, Swiss, and Belgians each account for 3% of the resident population.

Monaco, known for its luxury and glamour, continues to attract people from all over the world due to its high standard of living, safety, and favorable tax policies. The increase in population reflects the growing appeal of Monaco as a desirable place to live and work.

The diverse population of Monaco adds to the cosmopolitan nature of the city-state, with residents bringing their own unique cultures, traditions, and perspectives. This cultural melting pot contributes to the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of Monaco, making it a truly international community.

As Monaco continues to evolve and grow, it will be interesting to see how the population composition changes in the coming years. With ongoing development projects and initiatives to attract new residents, Monaco is poised to remain a thriving and diverse society for years to come.