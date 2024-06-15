Pedri, the 21-year-old FC Barcelona player, showed his humility and team spirit in a recent press conference. Despite scoring two goals in Spain’s victory against Northern Ireland (5-1), Pedri chose to highlight the collective strength of the team rather than his individual performance.

After struggling with injuries last season and missing out on representing Spain in 2023, Pedri is now regaining his form just in time for Euro 2024. His two goals in the friendly match against Northern Ireland showcased his talent and potential for the upcoming tournament.

During the press conference, Pedri emphasized the unity within the Spanish team, stating, « We are all motivated. Our greatest strength is that we are a team, a family. We are very united on and off the field. It is together that we can perform well, it is our strong point. »

Pedri also highlighted the collective leadership within the team, stating, « The leader is the team as a whole. There are many players who act as leaders. What sets us apart from other teams is that we are a team and there is not a single leader who stands out from the rest. »

Spain will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign on June 15 against Croatia in Group B, followed by matches against Italy and Albania. As they prepare for the tournament, Pedri’s message of unity and teamwork resonates with the team’s approach to success on the field.

It is evident that Pedri’s focus on team unity and collective strength will be crucial for Spain’s performance in Euro 2024. As they face tough opponents in the group stage, the Spanish team’s cohesion and solidarity will play a vital role in their quest for success in the tournament.