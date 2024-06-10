Paris: Chanel boutique on Avenue Montaigne attacked by ram-raiding

Published 4 hours ago, Updated 4 hours ago

Paris, France – In a daring early morning raid, a luxury Chanel boutique located at 42 Avenue Montaigne in Paris 8th arrondissement was targeted by criminals who rammed a vehicle into the storefront on Monday at around 5 am. The perpetrators, consisting of a driver and three accomplices, stole several luxury items before setting fire to the vehicle used in the attack and fleeing the scene in another car. The extent of the damage and loss is currently being assessed.

The Judicial Police have taken over the investigation, looking into charges of organized theft, destruction, and participation in a criminal association. Just three weeks ago, the Harry Winston jewelry store on the same avenue was also robbed in a similar fashion, with armed assailants making off with a haul worth millions of euros after using a two-wheeled vehicle to force entry.

This recent incident has once again raised concerns about the security of luxury boutiques located in the prestigious Avenue Montaigne area, known for its high-end fashion houses and jewelry stores. Shoppers and residents are left wondering about the safety measures in place to protect these establishments from such audacious criminal acts.

As authorities work to apprehend the culprits and prevent future incidents, the question remains – will these high-profile robberies prompt a reevaluation of security protocols in one of Paris’s most exclusive shopping districts? Only time will tell.