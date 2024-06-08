Extreme fasting festival in Aveyron sparks concern over dangerous practice

In Aveyron, a festival promoting extreme fasting known as pranicism is causing alarm among authorities. The event, set to begin on Friday, June 7th, has raised eyebrows due to its controversial nature.

Pranicism, also known as breatharianism, is the belief that one can live a healthy life solely on air and « light », without the need for solid food or liquids. Advocates of this practice have gathered in Aveyron for the « Pranic Festival France », a five-day event aimed at promoting this extreme form of fasting.

However, health experts warn against the dangers of such practices. Dr. Arnaud Cocaul emphasizes the risks involved in depriving oneself of essential nutrients, minerals, and vitamins by abstaining from food for extended periods. He stresses the importance of water intake, stating that the idea of sustaining oneself solely on air is « utterly delusional ».

Authorities have expressed concerns over the rise in reports related to this dangerous practice, labeling it as sectarian by the Miviludes. Donatien Le Vaillant, head of the interministerial mission for vigilance against sectarian excesses, warns of the potential for mental manipulation and control associated with extreme fasting practices.

Despite the controversy, the « Pranic Festival France » website states that individuals who are not breatharians and consume food regularly are welcome at the event. A designated dining area will offer vegetarian, vegan, raw, and liquid food options to cater to all attendees.

While the festival aims to be an informative gathering for French-speaking participants to share their experiences and knowledge, the history of breatharianism has been marred by tragic outcomes. According to Miviludes, the practice has reportedly resulted in the deaths of seven individuals in Australia, Germany, and Scotland, underscoring the potentially fatal consequences of extreme fasting regimes.