Guyana’s current deputy, Jean-Victor Castor, was the first to officially file his candidacy for the 2024 legislative elections. He submitted his application at the Prefecture, expressing his desire to continue the work he has already started. Along with Davy Rimane, he was one of the elected officials in office at the time of the dissolution of the National Assembly. It came as no surprise that he decided to run again for the upcoming elections.

In a statement on social media announcing his candidacy, Jean-Victor Castor criticized President Emmanuel Macron for making decisions without considering the serious social and political consequences. He believes that Macron’s actions are irresponsible and will lead to political chaos and an unstable parliament in the remaining three years before the presidential elections.

Castor emphasized the importance of the work that has been done over the past two years to bring attention to the reality of Guyana in the parliament and government ministries. He believes that this work must continue for the benefit of the country.

During the 2022 election, Castor won with 9,038 votes in the second round, securing 56.53% of the total votes. His opponent, Yvane Goua, who received 6,051 votes, or 43.47% of the votes, has also announced her candidacy for the 2024 elections. Boris Chong-Sit and Jean-Philippe Dolor have also thrown their hats into the ring, with more candidates expected for the first constituency. As of now, there have been no announcements regarding the second constituency. Outgoing deputy Davy Rimane has urged voters to turn out in large numbers on June 29th.