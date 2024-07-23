This Saturday, in Lithuania, the French U19 women’s team suffered their first defeat of the Euro against England (1-0). Taëryne Job’s France finished in second place in Group A after losing to England (1-0). Despite their dominance, the English team held off the French and scored the only goal of the match through their forward Poppy Pritchard (78th minute). This loss did not affect the Bleuettes as they were already qualified for the Euro U19 semifinals.

This Wednesday (5:00 PM), Taëryne Job and her teammates will try to secure their spot in the final against the Netherlands.