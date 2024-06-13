Continuing Education: 241 Scholarships for Moroccans in Spain

Morocco and Planeta Formación are promoting scholarships for Moroccans residing in Spain. This is the 2nd edition of the study aid program resulting from the collaboration between the Moroccan embassy and Planeta Formación y Universidades.

In the call for applications for 2024-2025, 241 new scholarships are being offered to access diploma courses, postgraduate programs, intermediate level training cycles, higher level training cycles, continuing education, and doctorate programs.

The collaboration includes three types of study aids covering 100%, 75%, and 50% of the training costs.

