Since Todd Boehly took over as president of Chelsea, the club has not hesitated to open their wallets generously during transfer windows. This summer is no different, with several high-profile signings already confirmed for significant sums of money. However, the Blues’ executives are not stopping there and have been tracking Samu Omorodion for weeks.

The young talent from Atlético de Madrid had a successful season with Alavés, scoring 9 goals in 36 appearances, and is currently representing Spain at the Olympics. While various sources previously mentioned an offer around 40 million euros from the English board, Sky Italia now reports that Chelsea is set to intensify their pursuit of the 20-year-old striker by submitting a 50 million euro offer in the coming days. It’s worth noting that Atlético values their player at 80 million euros.

Chelsea’s interest in Omorodion has caused quite a buzz in the football world, with many fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of this potential transfer. If the deal goes through, it could be a significant boost to Chelsea’s attacking options and further solidify their position as one of the top clubs in Europe.

The competition for top talents in football continues to heat up, with clubs like Chelsea willing to invest heavily in promising players like Omorodion. As the transfer window progresses, it will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds and whether Chelsea’s ambitious bid for the La Liga star will ultimately be successful. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.