Roland-Garros Spectators: A Star-Studded Affair

In a glamorous display of celebrity presence, the renowned Roland-Garros tennis tournament saw a host of star couples gracing the stands on Friday, June 7th. Among them were the lawyer Thomas Hollande and his wife Émilie Broussouloux, who captured attention with their affectionate gestures while watching the matches of Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz.

Joining the scene were the likes of singer Nolwenn Leroy and her partner Arnaud Clément, as well as the musician Vianney with his wife, the cellist Catherine Robert. Aliocha Schneider, younger brother of Niels, shared a tender moment with the Canadian musician Charlotte Cardin.

Comedy icon Muriel Robin sat alongside her wife Anne Le Nen, while journalist Anne-Sophie Lapix and her husband, businessman Arthur Sadoun, enjoyed the matches. The semi-finals also saw the return of actor Ben Stiller, accompanied by his wife Christine Taylor.

The event was further highlighted by the presence of other notable personalities such as Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot, Constance Jablonski and Matthias Dandois, Nawell Madani and Djebril Zonga, as well as Raí and Viviane Lesche. As the tournament progresses towards the final showdown between the Spaniard and the German on Sunday, June 9th, anticipation builds to see which lucky individuals will secure seats for the ultimate match.