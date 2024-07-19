Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan were seen out in public on Wednesday, July 17. The couple visited the Jordanian company Digitales, which focuses on creating content related to social issues and mental health. Photos of their outing were shared on the prince’s social media accounts.

The couple, elegantly dressed, wore a navy blue suit for him and a long silk and linen tobacco-colored dress for her. Princess Rajwa’s outfit, a Max Mara piece, showed off her rounded belly. She completed her look with a Fendi handbag and satin Miu Miu ballerina flats.

The birth of the couple’s first child is expected in the coming weeks. The Hashemite court had announced the princess’s pregnancy on April 10 in a statement, mentioning that the birth was scheduled for the summer. The statement wished Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy on the occasion of their baby’s birth.

This news came less than a year after the couple’s lavish wedding on June 1, 2023, attended by crowned heads from around the world. Guests included the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who all traveled to the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman.

As the couple prepares to welcome their first child, their public appearance has garnered attention and excitement among royal watchers and well-wishers. Stay tuned for more updates on this royal family’s journey into parenthood.