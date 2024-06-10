pies-pala-pop-festival-3-jardin-moderne-nos-photos-du-vendredi

Pies Pala Pop Festival #3 @ Jardin Moderne: Our Friday Night Photo Recap

The exciting Pies Pala Pop festival, organized by the Des Pies Chicaillent association, returned to Jardin Moderne for its third edition. The event was described as inspired, adventurous, sparkling, radical, and unifying. While we prepare a detailed report on the two crazy nights, here is a glimpse of the perfect Friday night on June 7th. The lineup featured Sacrificial Chanting Mood, Holiday Ghosts, A. Savage, Joyeria, and Lime Crush.

Our complete photo gallery from Friday night:

– Sacrificial Chanting Mood

– Holiday Ghosts

– A. Savage

– Joyeria

– Lime Crush

