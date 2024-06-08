French Montana Celebrates His Moroccan Roots in Latest Music Video « Casino Life »

In a recent unveiling on Wednesday, June 5th, American-Moroccan rapper French Montana released his latest music video for the song « Casino Life, » entirely shot in the Kingdom of Morocco. Born and raised in Morocco, French Montana chose to showcase his cultural roots through this project, offering impressive visuals from Dar Al-Dabagh in Fes.

In the video, French Montana proudly sports the jersey of the Moroccan national team, symbolizing his close connection to his country of origin. The lyrics of his latest musical release also reflect this attachment, as evidenced by the line « Hit your taco with scat, put Morocco on the map. »

Beyond his music, French Montana also demonstrates his commitment to Morocco through tangible actions. During a sold-out concert in Casablanca, he generously decided to donate all proceeds to the victims of the Al Haouz earthquake.

Overall, French Montana’s latest endeavors not only showcase his talent as an artist but also highlight his deep appreciation for his Moroccan heritage. Through music and philanthropy, he continues to make a positive impact and honor his roots.