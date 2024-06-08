Mask Singer 2024: Who was behind the costume of Gheïshamouraï, eliminated tonight?

On Friday, June 7, 2024, the viewers of TF1 were treated to a new episode of Mask Singer in prime time. On this day, Camille Combal, Laurent Ruquier, Inès Reg, Chantal Ladesou, and Kev Adams were all present in the show for the quarter-final of the competition. The four investigators of the program must try to discover the identities of the stars hidden in the various costumes of Mask Singer. They can rely on clues from video clips and the participants’ singing voices on stage. So far, eight contestants have been eliminated.

Since the beginning of Mask Singer season 6, several celebrities and even international stars like Gloria Gaynor and Natalie Imbruglia have been unmasked. During the quarter-final on June 7, 2024, the Scarecrow, the Hippopotamus, the Pearl, the Gheïshamouraï, and the Leopard were all still in the running. However, only four of them had the chance to qualify for the semi-finals. The semi-final will be broadcast on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in prime time on TF1.

During the episode, a duel and a three-way showdown were organized. The Gheïshamouraï faced off against the Pearl, with the public ultimately voting in favor of the latter. Later in the evening, the Scarecrow, the Hippopotamus, and the Leopard had to compete on stage. In the end, the Hippopotamus and the Scarecrow advanced to the semi-finals alongside the Pearl. The Gheïshamouraï and the Leopard were in jeopardy, and after another vote, the Gheïshamouraï was eliminated. It was revealed that singer Florent Mothe was the celebrity hidden behind the Gheïshamouraï costume. Interestingly, his partner Zaho had participated in Mask Singer the previous year.