Exploring Virtual Beauty at Maison des Arts Electroniques in Basel

The Maison des Arts Electroniques (HEK) in Basel is currently hosting an exhibition dedicated to virtual beauty. The showcased artworks delve into the impact of the latest digital technologies on the definition of beauty and gender conception.

The exhibition titled « Virtual Beauty, » on display until August 18, encourages visitors to « rethink the definition of human identity in the post-internet era, » as stated by the Maison des Arts Electroniques. The concept of beauty is closely intertwined with the proliferation of wearable devices and screens on which we create and share these artificial identities.

Social media filters, dating apps, biometric technologies, and artificial intelligence are all influencing our perception of beauty. The artists featured in the exhibition are questioning the notion of beauty in today’s context, as explained by the museum.

Artworks from around twenty artists are being showcased, including pieces by Ines Alpha, Filip Custic, Harriet Davey, Daniel Sannwald, Beauty_GAN, Maria Guta, Frederik Heyman, Hyphen-Labs, Bunny Kinney, Lil Miquela, ORLAN, Simon Senn, Ben Cullen, and Michael Wallinger.