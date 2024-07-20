Julie Piétri has recently responded to accusations made by the mayor of Wallers regarding her behavior during a concert on July 13th. The mayor, Salvatore Castiglione, claimed that Piétri insulted the audience and expressed his anger towards her actions. According to La Voix du Nord, he stated that Piétri was upset because she did not receive enough applause and prohibited fans from taking photos or videos during the show.

In her defense, Piétri denied the allegations and stated that she remained professional throughout the performance. She mentioned that she took selfies with the audience and paid tribute to the historical site where the concert took place. However, she did express frustration with audience members who were filming the entire show without permission, emphasizing the need to respect the artist’s boundaries.

Despite the controversy, Piétri expressed disbelief at the negative attention she has received, especially considering her long career in the music industry. She highlighted personal challenges she has faced, such as recovering from cancer and dealing with the loss of her father, and emphasized that she does not deserve to be portrayed in a negative light.

Overall, the situation has sparked a debate about audience etiquette at live performances and the boundaries between artists and their fans. Piétri’s response sheds light on the challenges artists face in maintaining control over their performances and dealing with unexpected situations on stage. It also raises questions about the responsibilities of both performers and audience members in ensuring a respectful and enjoyable concert experience for everyone involved.