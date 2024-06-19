Iggy Pop, the American rock singer, paid tribute to French comedians Les Inconnus by playing one of their songs on his Radio 6 Music show on the BBC on Sunday, June 16th. The song he chose was a parody of Mano Negra’s « C’est toi que je t’aime » from 1991.

During the show, Iggy Pop mentioned that a French friend had sent him the song performed by a « troupe of French comedians, » which he described as a « punk gem » due to its melody. He explained that the song is about a protagonist who explains how he will change to conquer the object of his desire, including a line about not urinating in the sink.

The song, composed by Bernard Campan, Didier Bourdon, and Pascal Légitimus, is one of Les Inconnus’ biggest hits and was included in Iggy Pop’s eclectic playlist for the show. In addition to « C’est toi que je t’aime, » Iggy Pop also featured other French songs like « Panik » by Métal Urbain and « I’ll be seeing you, » which he sang with the late Françoise Hardy, who passed away on June 11th at the age of 80.

Overall, Iggy Pop’s show highlights his diverse musical taste and introduces listeners to a wide range of music each Sunday. His decision to include French songs like those of Les Inconnus shows his appreciation for international music and his willingness to share unique and lesser-known tracks with his audience. This gesture not only pays homage to the artists but also exposes his listeners to new sounds and genres they may not have explored before. Iggy Pop’s passion for music and his dedication to showcasing a variety of artists make his show a must-listen for music enthusiasts looking to expand their musical horizons.