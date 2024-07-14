The French army is currently undergoing high-intensity combat training, focusing on infantry tactics. This training is taking place at the infantry school in Draguignan. In the spring, BFMTV had the opportunity to witness their urban combat training. The soldiers are being prepared both physically and tactically to be able to intervene in urban buildings.

During the training, the soldiers are faced with various scenarios that simulate real-life urban combat situations. They practice room clearing, close quarters combat, and coordination between different units. This type of training is crucial for soldiers to be prepared for the challenges they may face in modern warfare.

In addition to the physical aspect of the training, the soldiers also receive instruction on tactics and strategies for urban combat. They learn how to navigate through tight spaces, communicate effectively with their team members, and make split-second decisions in high-pressure situations.

The training is designed to push the soldiers to their limits and simulate the stress and chaos of real combat. By putting them through these intense scenarios, the French army is ensuring that their soldiers are well-prepared and equipped to handle any situation they may encounter in the field.

Overall, the high-intensity combat training being conducted by the French army is a critical component of their preparation for modern warfare. It not only hones their physical skills but also sharpens their tactical abilities, ensuring that they are ready to face any challenge head-on.