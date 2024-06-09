Chambéry – La Garzza Party Returns to Chambéry

Chambéry – La Garzza Party is making a comeback in Chambéry to celebrate Italian gastronomy. In this new edition under the sun, numerous food trucks, a bar, a pizza-making workshop, and music will transport the people of Chambéry to Italy for a meal.

The event is set to take place on June 9, 2024, at 4:00 PM, promising a delightful experience for all attendees.

Italian cuisine enthusiasts and foodies alike can look forward to indulging in authentic Italian flavors and dishes while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the event. From freshly made pizzas to delectable pasta dishes, there will be something for everyone to savor.

Not only will attendees have the opportunity to taste delicious Italian cuisine, but they will also have the chance to immerse themselves in Italian culture through various activities and entertainment options available throughout the event.

The return of La Garzza Party to Chambéry is sure to be a highlight for the local community, bringing people together to celebrate the richness and diversity of Italian gastronomy.

In conclusion, the upcoming La Garzza Party in Chambéry promises to be a feast for the senses, offering a unique opportunity to experience the best of Italian cuisine and culture right in the heart of the city. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that is sure to delight food lovers and culture enthusiasts alike.