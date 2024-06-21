Fip is celebrating Music Day by launching the longest live participative playlist from 7am to 7pm. They are taking a risk by giving their programmers a day off and opening up their doors, phone lines, and social media platforms to the public. This Music Day, Fip is letting their listeners, artists, and personalities take over the studio to create a unique musical experience. They are asking for favorite song suggestions via WhatsApp to be included in the playlist.

This initiative by Fip is a special way to celebrate music with their loyal fans. It is a day like no other, with the playlist being curated in real-time by fans from around the world. This is a one-of-a-kind attempt at creating a global musical masterpiece. Fip is counting on its listeners to make this day a memorable one dedicated to the love of music.

The Fip Music Day marathon is not just any playlist – it is a live participative event for a radio station. This is a unique opportunity for music enthusiasts to come together and share their favorite songs with a global audience. So, if you have a song that you can’t stop listening to, don’t hesitate to send it in and be a part of this extraordinary musical experience. Let’s make this Music Day one to remember with the ultimate playlist created by music lovers for music lovers.